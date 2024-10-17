Previous
Turkey Run by digitalrn
Turkey Run

Today was my lucky day, and both times relied on quick action. The original was dark, but I was able to lighten it. She was going to cross in front of me but then turned around.
17th October 2024 17th Oct 24

Rick Schies

