Day 1

I had a soft launch of weight loss in December. From not being able to gather motivation to walk at all I am able to walk at 3.2 mph and incline 3 for straight 40 mins most days and adding the warm up and cool down times, I can walk for 1 hour to 1 hour 15 mins. Last night I ended up having a lot of carb loaded food and felt miserable this morning. Eating today was not the cleanest since there are leftovers from last night but I hope it gets better. I am not weighing myself immediately.