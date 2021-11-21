Sign up
Previous
Next
76 / 365
Lone Star Brewery
The iconic Lone Star Brewery. It's been vacant for several years now after a large corporate brewery purchased it, then moved the business to another town and shut it down. A developer has recently purchased it with plans of a mixed use project.
21st November 2021
21st Nov 21
1
1
Bucktree
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
76
photos
12
followers
17
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
17th November 2021 2:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
Been a very long time since I had an ice cold Lone Star beer. I hope they do something very useful with it.
November 21st, 2021
