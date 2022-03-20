Previous
Oak Tree by dkellogg
Oak Tree

Twisted limbs of a gnarly oak tree
20th March 2022 20th Mar 22

Bucktree

@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
moni kozi ace
Wonderful shapes, lines and texture. An oak is always a wonder
March 21st, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
That's an old one! Beautiful branches.
March 21st, 2022  
