Previous
Next
Idle Shrimp Boat by dkellogg
209 / 365

Idle Shrimp Boat

Looks like these two shrimp boats are taking the day off. Probably well deserved. All the other boats left the harbor.
3rd April 2022 3rd Apr 22

Bucktree

@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
57% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
A beautiful capture! I can't see a shrimp boat anymore without thinking of Forrest Gump and Lt. Dan. =)
April 3rd, 2022  
Bucktree
@marlboromaam lol, now you've stuck that movie in my head.
April 3rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise