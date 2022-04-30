Previous
Bird Condominium by dkellogg
Bird Condominium

Made out of old cedar fence boards. Mounted on a thin metal platform hoping to keep the squirrels out. It didn't work.
30th April 2022 30th Apr 22

Bucktree

@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
Peter Dulis ace
nice bird house
April 30th, 2022  
