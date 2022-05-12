Sign up
251 / 365
The Big Tree
Nearly 2000 years old, this live oak tree has a circumference over 35 feet. Located on the Texas gulf coast.
12th May 2022
12th May 22
0
0
Bucktree
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
17th July 2021 3:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
