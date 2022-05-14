Sign up
253 / 365
Blue Herron
Blue Heron wade fishing on the shoreline.
14th May 2022
14th May 22
2
0
Bucktree
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
18th January 2020 3:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
moni kozi
ace
Gorgeous shot. I love that metallic tone in tge feathers and in the water
May 14th, 2022
Mags
ace
Marvelous capture!
May 14th, 2022
