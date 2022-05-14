Previous
Blue Herron by dkellogg
253 / 365

Blue Herron

Blue Heron wade fishing on the shoreline.
14th May 2022 14th May 22

Bucktree

@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
moni kozi ace
Gorgeous shot. I love that metallic tone in tge feathers and in the water
May 14th, 2022  
Mags ace
Marvelous capture!
May 14th, 2022  
