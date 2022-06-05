Previous
Sunset by dkellogg
275 / 365

Sunset

Sunset over the Texas Hill Country last night.
5th June 2022 5th Jun 22

Bucktree

@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies.
75% complete

Mags ace
So lovely!
June 5th, 2022  
