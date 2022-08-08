Sign up
339 / 365
Colorful Ladies
Plymouth Rock chickens
8th August 2022
8th Aug 22
Bucktree
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
moni kozi
ace
So lovely!!!! I'm a sucker for hens.
August 9th, 2022
Mags
ace
LOL! Love chickens! The black and white with the red combs are such a contrast.
August 9th, 2022
