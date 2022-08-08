Previous
Colorful Ladies by dkellogg
339 / 365

Colorful Ladies

Plymouth Rock chickens
8th August 2022 8th Aug 22

Bucktree

@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
Photo Details

moni kozi ace
So lovely!!!! I'm a sucker for hens.
August 9th, 2022  
Mags ace
LOL! Love chickens! The black and white with the red combs are such a contrast.
August 9th, 2022  
