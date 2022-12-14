Previous
Former Eloquence by dkellogg
Photo 451

Former Eloquence

Say these two Rolls Royce beauties at an estate auction.
The top image is a 1960 +/- Phantom
The bottom is a late 30's or early 40's
Bucktree

@dkellogg
Photo Details

Diane ace
Amazing vintage cars. I hope you bought one of them!
December 14th, 2022  
