Photo 563
Osprey
He was staring in disgust at some turkey vultures near by.
6th April 2023
6th Apr 23
3
1
Bucktree
ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
Diana
ace
What an expression you captured, quite a few negative terms going through my mind ;-)
April 6th, 2023
Karen
ace
That's a lovely shot - they have incredible beaks, the top part is so perfectly curved and sharp. I need to read up a bit on these birds, the beak fascinates me.
April 6th, 2023
Agnes
ace
Beautiful shot
April 6th, 2023
