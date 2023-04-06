Previous
Osprey by dkellogg
Photo 563

Osprey

He was staring in disgust at some turkey vultures near by.
6th April 2023 6th Apr 23

Bucktree

I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
Photo Details

Diana ace
What an expression you captured, quite a few negative terms going through my mind ;-)
April 6th, 2023  
Karen ace
That's a lovely shot - they have incredible beaks, the top part is so perfectly curved and sharp. I need to read up a bit on these birds, the beak fascinates me.
April 6th, 2023  
Agnes ace
Beautiful shot
April 6th, 2023  
