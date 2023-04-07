Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 564
Great Blue Heron
Sitting in the nest at the top of a tree with the wind howling at its back.
7th April 2023
7th Apr 23
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Bucktree
ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
564
photos
33
followers
43
following
154% complete
View this month »
557
558
559
560
561
562
563
564
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
21st March 2023 10:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Stunning to see those feathers flying, fabulous capture and details.
April 7th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Very nice capture. Well done.
April 7th, 2023
Karen
ace
That's a hugely more impressive heron than the ones we get here! Your capture conveys a brilliant sense of the wind; his whole body language speaks ‘disgruntled and fed up’. First class photograph.
April 7th, 2023
Kim
ace
Great details!
April 7th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close