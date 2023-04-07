Previous
Great Blue Heron by dkellogg
Great Blue Heron

Sitting in the nest at the top of a tree with the wind howling at its back.
7th April 2023 7th Apr 23

Bucktree

ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
Diana ace
Stunning to see those feathers flying, fabulous capture and details.
April 7th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Very nice capture. Well done.
April 7th, 2023  
Karen ace
That's a hugely more impressive heron than the ones we get here! Your capture conveys a brilliant sense of the wind; his whole body language speaks ‘disgruntled and fed up’. First class photograph.
April 7th, 2023  
Kim ace
Great details!
April 7th, 2023  
