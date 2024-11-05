Sign up
Previous
Photo 1045
Happy Hour
Yesterday, late afternoon I was sitting on the veranda enjoying a cocktail and look who decided to join me. He landed a few feet from where I was sitting. Phone shot.
5th November 2024
5th Nov 24
Bucktree
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies.
1038
1039
1040
1041
1042
1043
1044
1045
Mags
ace
LOL! What a surprise visit and capture!
November 5th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
November 5th, 2024
Paula Fontanini
ace
SWEET!! The odds of this happening are pretty slim so if I were you I'd go buy a lottery ticket! Fantastic close up shot of him! Maybe he wanted a cocktail too! :)
November 5th, 2024
