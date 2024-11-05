Previous
Happy Hour by dkellogg
Happy Hour

Yesterday, late afternoon I was sitting on the veranda enjoying a cocktail and look who decided to join me. He landed a few feet from where I was sitting. Phone shot.
5th November 2024 5th Nov 24

Mags ace
LOL! What a surprise visit and capture!
November 5th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
November 5th, 2024  
Paula Fontanini ace
SWEET!! The odds of this happening are pretty slim so if I were you I'd go buy a lottery ticket! Fantastic close up shot of him! Maybe he wanted a cocktail too! :)
November 5th, 2024  
