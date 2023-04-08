Sign up
Photo 565
Turkey Vulture
Not the prettiest bird, but they do perform a service that nobody else wants to do.
8th April 2023
8th Apr 23
4
3
Bucktree
ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
565
photos
32
followers
42
following
558
559
560
561
562
563
564
565
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
21st March 2023 12:44pm
Mags
ace
Great shot!!! I like the details you caught.
April 8th, 2023
Diana
ace
You are so right about that! Fabulous capture and plumage details.
April 8th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous capture
April 8th, 2023
Karen
ace
I love your turkey vultures. Is this the one the osprey was checking out with much disdain a couple days ago ;-)
April 8th, 2023
