Turkey Vulture by dkellogg
Photo 565

Turkey Vulture

Not the prettiest bird, but they do perform a service that nobody else wants to do.
8th April 2023 8th Apr 23

Bucktree

@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
Great shot!!! I like the details you caught.
April 8th, 2023  
You are so right about that! Fabulous capture and plumage details.
April 8th, 2023  
Fabulous capture
April 8th, 2023  
I love your turkey vultures. Is this the one the osprey was checking out with much disdain a couple days ago ;-)
April 8th, 2023  
