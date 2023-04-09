Sign up
Photo 566
Great Egret
The white egret looking eloquent guarding its nest.
9th April 2023
9th Apr 23
2
1
Bucktree
ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
21st March 2023 10:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
Marvelous shot! Nice stance. =)
April 9th, 2023
Diana
ace
Great focus and dof!
April 9th, 2023
