Whitetail Deer by dkellogg
Whitetail Deer

I was down wind and was able to walk up on these eight deer.
10th April 2023 10th Apr 23

Bucktree

@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
Dawn ace
A nice shot
April 10th, 2023  
