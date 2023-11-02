Sign up
Previous
Photo 726
Wichita Lineman
Reminded me of Glen Campbell song
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q8P_xTBpAcY
2nd November 2023
2nd Nov 23
2
2
Bucktree
ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies.
726
photos
34
followers
48
following
719
720
721
722
723
724
725
726
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
2nd November 2023 2:30pm
Privacy
Public
Mags
ace
I love that song! Great shot and fits the song title so well. You need to tag it for the song title challenge. Just a suggestion. =)
November 2nd, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
November 2nd, 2023
