Previous
Wichita Lineman by dkellogg
Photo 726

Wichita Lineman

Reminded me of Glen Campbell song
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q8P_xTBpAcY
2nd November 2023 2nd Nov 23

Bucktree

ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
198% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
I love that song! Great shot and fits the song title so well. You need to tag it for the song title challenge. Just a suggestion. =)
November 2nd, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
November 2nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise