The Big Drill by dkellogg
The Big Drill

Drilling holes in rock to expand a highway bridge.
9th November 2023 9th Nov 23

Corinne C ace
I like this, perfect in B&W emphasizing the industrial feel!
November 9th, 2023  
Mags ace
Huge drill too! Great shot in black and white.
November 9th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful capture
November 9th, 2023  
