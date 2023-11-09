Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 733
The Big Drill
Drilling holes in rock to expand a highway bridge.
9th November 2023
9th Nov 23
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Bucktree
ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
733
photos
34
followers
48
following
200% complete
View this month »
726
727
728
729
730
731
732
733
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
I like this, perfect in B&W emphasizing the industrial feel!
November 9th, 2023
Mags
ace
Huge drill too! Great shot in black and white.
November 9th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful capture
November 9th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close