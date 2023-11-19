Previous
Next
The Bride by dkellogg
Photo 743

The Bride

My daughter got married last weekend. My heart is filled with pride to see her as a happy and radiant bride.
19th November 2023 19th Nov 23

Bucktree

ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
204% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such a moving capture and sentiment. Congratulations to the happy couple, your photos are fabulous too!
November 21st, 2023  
moni kozi
Superb capture!
Casa de piatra! (Romanian wish for newly weds)
November 21st, 2023  
Bucktree ace
@monikozi Thank you Moni. This is my daughter that we adopted from Racari, Romania, 32 years ago.
November 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise