Everyone - turn around please by dkellogg
Photo 774

Everyone - turn around please

White Ibis - I wanted them all to face the camera.
"You can't always get what you want, but if you try sometime you'll find you get what you need".
The Rolling Stones -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3dfYcQ_r_x8
20th December 2023 20th Dec 23

Bucktree

ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
Photo Details

