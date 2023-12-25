Previous
Christmas tree charcuterie board by dkellogg
Photo 779

Christmas tree charcuterie board

25th December 2023 25th Dec 23

@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
OH Yum-Merry Christmas
December 25th, 2023  
Looks delicious! Enjoy the holiday!
December 25th, 2023  
Beautifully done and captured, just a glass of wine is missing ;-)
December 25th, 2023  
