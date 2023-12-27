Previous
The Cold Moon by dkellogg
The Cold Moon

The last full moon of 2023 (the cold moon) captured during this morning's blue hour.
Bucktree

ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
Joan Robillard ace
Very nice
December 27th, 2023  
Diana ace
Beautiful moon shot, ours is nowhere near that stage yet.
December 27th, 2023  
Mags ace
Glorious moon shot!
December 27th, 2023  
KWind ace
Great moon capture!
December 27th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
Wonderful
December 27th, 2023  
