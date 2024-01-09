Previous
Redfish Tailing by dkellogg
Photo 793

Redfish Tailing

A redfish (red drum) tailing in shallow water. Usually seen when they are feeding off the bottom in shallow water. The water here was about knee deep.
9th January 2024 9th Jan 24

Bucktree

ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
217% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise