Sandhill Cranes by dkellogg
Sandhill Cranes

standing on one leg. They tuck the other leg up under their body to keep it warm during roosting or resting.
12th January 2024 12th Jan 24

Bucktree

Mags ace
Great capture! They are fascinating birds to watch.
January 13th, 2024  
