Whooping Crane by dkellogg
Whooping Crane

An endangered species. They come to Aransas Bay every year to roost from November to April. The adults can get as large as 1.6 m or over 5 feet tall and have a wing span of 2.3 m or about 7.5 feet wide.
Mags ace
Nice in-flight shot!
January 13th, 2024  
