Turtles by dkellogg
Photo 833

Turtles

sunning themselves on a log.
18th February 2024 18th Feb 24

Bucktree

ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely bw capture and subject
February 18th, 2024  
Paula Fontanini ace
aaahhh....I LOVE this!! Really nice composition! I miss the turtles and can't wait for Spring & signs of life again!! :)
February 18th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Wow, how amazing to capture this
February 18th, 2024  
Milanie ace
Love the way you composed this - looks great for b&w
February 18th, 2024  
Mags ace
Aww! A very lovely composition.
February 18th, 2024  
