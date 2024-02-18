Sign up
Previous
Photo 833
Turtles
sunning themselves on a log.
18th February 2024
18th Feb 24
5
5
Bucktree
ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
833
photos
47
followers
59
following
228% complete
View this month »
826
827
828
829
830
831
832
833
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Featured
on the
Trending
page
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely bw capture and subject
February 18th, 2024
Paula Fontanini
ace
aaahhh....I LOVE this!! Really nice composition! I miss the turtles and can't wait for Spring & signs of life again!! :)
February 18th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Wow, how amazing to capture this
February 18th, 2024
Milanie
ace
Love the way you composed this - looks great for b&w
February 18th, 2024
Mags
ace
Aww! A very lovely composition.
February 18th, 2024
