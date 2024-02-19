Sign up
Previous
Photo 834
Tin Barn
19th February 2024
19th Feb 24
3
1
Bucktree
ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
834
photos
47
followers
59
following
228% complete
View this month »
Joan Robillard
ace
Very nice
February 19th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous find and shot! Does the horseshoe and star have a meaning?
February 19th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Texas is called the Lone Star State so the star is significant, but I don't think the horseshoe with the star has any meaning. The horseshoe can mean good luck if the open end is facing up, that is so the luck doesn't run out.
February 19th, 2024
