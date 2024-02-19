Previous
Tin Barn by dkellogg
Tin Barn

19th February 2024 19th Feb 24

Bucktree

ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
Joan Robillard ace
Very nice
February 19th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous find and shot! Does the horseshoe and star have a meaning?
February 19th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
@ludwigsdiana Texas is called the Lone Star State so the star is significant, but I don't think the horseshoe with the star has any meaning. The horseshoe can mean good luck if the open end is facing up, that is so the luck doesn't run out.
February 19th, 2024  
