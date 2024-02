Riley's Tavern

claims to be the oldest operating bar in Texas and is located on a country road about 50 miles north of San Antonio. It was issued the first post-prohibition license to sell beer in 1933. The old timers claim there were several bars much older that operated before prohibition. Some even operated secretly during prohibition on the down low. One of them was the Menger Bar, established in 1859 and located in downtown San Antonio right next door to the historic Alamo,