Photo 860
Santa Elena Canyon
The Rio Grande River, which is a national border, runs through the canyon. The shear canyon walls are 1500 feet (457 meters) high. Mexico is on the left and USA is on the right. No need to comment. Just filling in for missed days.
16th March 2024
16th Mar 24
Bucktree
ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
ace
So beautiful! Who would NOT comment?!!
April 3rd, 2024
