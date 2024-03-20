Previous
Border Patrol Check Point by dkellogg
Border Patrol Check Point

On my way to Big Bend National Park and had to go through two different checkpoints. I might be off the grid for a few days.
20th March 2024 20th Mar 24

Bucktree

ace
@dkellogg
Diane ace
I am looking forward to your Big Bend pictures! I have always wanted to go there, but somehow the time was never right. It's a long way from where I live.
We were a little unnerved by the checkpoints we encountered in Arizona and New Mexico a number of years ago.
March 21st, 2024  
John Falconer ace
We can wait. No problem. Luckily we don’t have “border crossings”here in Australia.
March 21st, 2024  
