Previous
Photo 858
Border Patrol Check Point
On my way to Big Bend National Park and had to go through two different checkpoints. I might be off the grid for a few days.
20th March 2024
20th Mar 24
2
0
Bucktree
ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
860
photos
48
followers
59
following
235% complete
858
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
20th March 2024 1:55pm
Privacy
Public
Diane
ace
I am looking forward to your Big Bend pictures! I have always wanted to go there, but somehow the time was never right. It's a long way from where I live.
We were a little unnerved by the checkpoints we encountered in Arizona and New Mexico a number of years ago.
March 21st, 2024
John Falconer
ace
We can wait. No problem. Luckily we don’t have “border crossings”here in Australia.
March 21st, 2024
365 Project
