Previous
Photo 901
The garden
Last Sunday morning we had a hail storm with quarter size hail. I cleaned up the damage in the garden and it came out of the storm with minimal damage. Too bad the roof on my house took a beating and it will need to be replaced.
26th April 2024
26th Apr 24
2
2
Bucktree
ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
April 26th, 2024
Diana
ace
Such a beautiful and perfect garden setup you have, I have never seen one this neat and tidy before! Sorry about your roof, I am sure you are well insured though.
April 26th, 2024
