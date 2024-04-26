Previous
The garden by dkellogg
Photo 901

The garden

Last Sunday morning we had a hail storm with quarter size hail. I cleaned up the damage in the garden and it came out of the storm with minimal damage. Too bad the roof on my house took a beating and it will need to be replaced.
26th April 2024 26th Apr 24

Bucktree

ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
246% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
April 26th, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a beautiful and perfect garden setup you have, I have never seen one this neat and tidy before! Sorry about your roof, I am sure you are well insured though.
April 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise