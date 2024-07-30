Previous
Man in the Gazebo by dkellogg
Man in the Gazebo

I think he's looking right at me.
Bucktree

ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
Corinne C ace
Well spotted and his red shirt complements the green of the Gazebo!
July 30th, 2024  
KV ace
Nice composition.
July 30th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
July 30th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
He looks like he's about to get up and tell you off! Great candid scene.
July 30th, 2024  
Diana ace
Lol, he does not look amused at all! Did you look like a paparazzi? I like the gazebo and colours.
July 30th, 2024  
Jerzy ace
Some people just don't like to get their picture taken, and I get this occasionally. Long lens comes in handy :-)
July 30th, 2024  
