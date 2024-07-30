Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 983
Man in the Gazebo
I think he's looking right at me.
30th July 2024
30th Jul 24
6
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Bucktree
ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
986
photos
51
followers
66
following
269% complete
View this month »
976
977
978
979
980
981
982
983
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
6
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
Well spotted and his red shirt complements the green of the Gazebo!
July 30th, 2024
KV
ace
Nice composition.
July 30th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
July 30th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
He looks like he's about to get up and tell you off! Great candid scene.
July 30th, 2024
Diana
ace
Lol, he does not look amused at all! Did you look like a paparazzi? I like the gazebo and colours.
July 30th, 2024
Jerzy
ace
Some people just don't like to get their picture taken, and I get this occasionally. Long lens comes in handy :-)
July 30th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close