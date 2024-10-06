Previous
Grasshopper on Zinnia by dkellogg
Grasshopper on Zinnia

ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
Renee Salamon ace
Lovely colour, lovely day
October 6th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Beautiful shot, so sharp you can the grasshoppers hairs… gorgeous colour Zinnia
October 6th, 2024  
Mags ace
An amazing grasshopper! Fantastic capture.
October 6th, 2024  
Barb ace
Beautifully vibrant!
October 6th, 2024  
