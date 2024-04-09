Sign up
Previous
3 / 365
Deer during eclipse
It was cloudy in San Antonio during the eclipse so I couldn't get a shot of totality. However, it got dark very fast and the deer came out of the woods just like they do in the evening when they start feeding. They seemed to be confused.
9th April 2024
9th Apr 24
Bucktree
ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies.
Mags
ace
Much more interesting to watch the critters rather than the other. Beautiful capture!
April 9th, 2024
Paula Fontanini
ace
How weird for the poor deer...it's light, it's dark, it's light again! :) Wonderful capture...they even look a bit confused!
April 9th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
That's a great take on the eclipse. They do look unsettled! The birds here got really quiet, and then went nuts.
April 9th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot of them, they do look a tad irritated though.
April 9th, 2024
