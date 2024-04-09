Previous
Deer during eclipse by dkellogg
Deer during eclipse

It was cloudy in San Antonio during the eclipse so I couldn't get a shot of totality. However, it got dark very fast and the deer came out of the woods just like they do in the evening when they start feeding. They seemed to be confused.
9th April 2024 9th Apr 24

Mags ace
Much more interesting to watch the critters rather than the other. Beautiful capture!
April 9th, 2024  
Paula Fontanini ace
How weird for the poor deer...it's light, it's dark, it's light again! :) Wonderful capture...they even look a bit confused!
April 9th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
That's a great take on the eclipse. They do look unsettled! The birds here got really quiet, and then went nuts.
April 9th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous shot of them, they do look a tad irritated though.
April 9th, 2024  
