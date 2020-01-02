Previous
Next
More reading in the new year by dmdfday
Photo 1259

More reading in the new year

2nd January 2020 2nd Jan 20

diane day

ace
@dmdfday
I started my 365 journey on Jan 1, 2012 with my daughter. It seemed like an impossible task to fill a year with pictures. Since...
345% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
The Psalms are so uplifting
January 4th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise