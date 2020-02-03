Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1270
As Time Goes By
Tried working with layers to show my children in 1975 and now all grown up. It didn't turn out the way I wanted but a first step with layers. For the song title challenge. www.youtube.com/watch?v=MPLFMUmonK8
3rd February 2020
3rd Feb 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
diane day
ace
@dmdfday
I started my 365 journey on Jan 1, 2012 with my daughter. It seemed like an impossible task to fill a year with pictures. Since...
1309
photos
68
followers
69
following
347% complete
View this month »
1263
1264
1265
1266
1267
1268
1269
1270
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3100
Taken
3rd February 2020 9:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
songtitle-59
,
composite24-time
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close