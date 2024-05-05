Monet at Glansevern by dougval
1 / 365

Monet at Glansevern

Taken on a walk around Glansevern in mid wales, looked very Monet to me, taken with Fuji X100F, straight out of camera, no adjustments
5th May 2024 5th May 24

Dougval

@dougval
