Previous
Photo 1046
Moss
A moss covered wall from this mornings walk
7th January 2024
7th Jan 24
0
0
Martyn Drage
@dragey74
Re-attempting another full year of photos. It is a challenge I set myself on Day Zero Project ( and something I have wanted to...
1046
photos
12
followers
29
following
286% complete
1039
1040
1041
1042
1043
1044
1045
1046
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
7th January 2024 11:49am
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
morning
,
walk
,
moss
