Previous
Next
100 ducks by dragey74
Photo 1047

100 ducks

These mini ducks have been hidden around the house by my son. He moved out in the middle of last year and sometimes pops in at lunch as he works close. We have found about 85 so far..🦆
8th January 2024 8th Jan 24

Martyn Drage

@dragey74
Re-attempting another full year of photos. It is a challenge I set myself on Day Zero Project ( and something I have wanted to...
287% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise