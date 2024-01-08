Sign up
Photo 1047
100 ducks
These mini ducks have been hidden around the house by my son. He moved out in the middle of last year and sometimes pops in at lunch as he works close. We have found about 85 so far..🦆
8th January 2024
8th Jan 24
Martyn Drage
@dragey74
Re-attempting another full year of photos. It is a challenge I set myself on Day Zero Project ( and something I have wanted to...
1048
photos
13
followers
32
following
287% complete
View this month »
1041
1042
1043
1044
1045
1046
1047
1048
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
8th January 2024 10:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ducks
,
house
,
100
,
hidden
