Photo 1104
Winging it
Parked up waiting for my wife to finish work. It was a bright evening and it looked nice looking back in the wing mirror.
5th March 2024
5th Mar 24
Martyn Drage
@dragey74
Re-attempting another full year of photos. It is a challenge I set myself on Day Zero Project ( and something I have wanted to...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
moto g62 5G
Taken
5th March 2024 5:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
sky
,
church
,
mirror
,
reflection
,
blue
