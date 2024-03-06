Sign up
Previous
Photo 1105
Crackin'
The top of a dried up wooden post near work.
6th March 2024
6th Mar 24
Martyn Drage
@dragey74
Re-attempting another full year of photos. It is a challenge I set myself on Day Zero Project ( and something I have wanted to...
photos
followers
following
1098
1099
1100
1101
1102
1103
1104
1105
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
6th March 2024 3:00pm
post
,
wooden
,
dry
,
brown
,
wood
,
crack
Jeni
Lovely, rugged texture!
March 6th, 2024
John
Love it, cool texture
March 6th, 2024
