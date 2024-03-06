Previous
Crackin' by dragey74
Photo 1105

Crackin'

The top of a dried up wooden post near work.
6th March 2024 6th Mar 24

Martyn Drage

@dragey74
Re-attempting another full year of photos. It is a challenge I set myself on Day Zero Project ( and something I have wanted to...
302% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jeni
Lovely, rugged texture!
March 6th, 2024  
John
Love it, cool texture
March 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise