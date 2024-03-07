Sign up
Previous
Photo 1106
Trandescantia flower
We've had this off cut on our window ledge for a while and now its sprouted this tiny purple flower. Awesome!!
7th March 2024
7th Mar 24
Martyn Drage
@dragey74
Re-attempting another full year of photos. It is a challenge I set myself on Day Zero Project ( and something I have wanted to...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
7th March 2024 7:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
purple
,
flower
,
trandescantia
