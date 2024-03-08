Previous
Clock 5 - - 14:15 (Aspiring) by dragey74
Photo 1107

Clock 5 - - 14:15 (Aspiring)

This is one for the challenge i set myself of photographing as many local clocks as possible. This is from the church next to where i work







8th March 2024 8th Mar 24

Martyn Drage

@dragey74
Re-attempting another full year of photos. It is a challenge I set myself on Day Zero Project ( and something I have wanted to...
303% complete

Bill Davidson
Great challenge…. and great title!
March 8th, 2024  
