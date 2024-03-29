Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1128
Shakespeare
We went to see A Midsummer Night's Dream at the RSC is Stratford-upon-avon tonight. The reflection of the Statue of Shakespeare looked pretty awesome after the rain had stopped and the sky started to clear.
29th March 2024
29th Mar 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Martyn Drage
@dragey74
Re-attempting another full year of photos. It is a challenge I set myself on Day Zero Project ( and something I have wanted to...
1128
photos
27
followers
72
following
309% complete
View this month »
1121
1122
1123
1124
1125
1126
1127
1128
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 FE
Taken
29th March 2024 5:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
reflection
,
rain
,
shakespeare
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close