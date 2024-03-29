Previous
Shakespeare by dragey74
Shakespeare

We went to see A Midsummer Night's Dream at the RSC is Stratford-upon-avon tonight. The reflection of the Statue of Shakespeare looked pretty awesome after the rain had stopped and the sky started to clear.
29th March 2024 29th Mar 24

Martyn Drage

@dragey74
Re-attempting another full year of photos. It is a challenge I set myself on Day Zero Project ( and something I have wanted to...
309% complete

Photo Details

