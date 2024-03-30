Previous
Leaves by dragey74
Photo 1129

Leaves

We went for a sunny walk at Everdon Stubbs today. This small tree had some leaves at a perfect height to capture the sunlight hitting the from underneath.
30th March 2024 30th Mar 24

Martyn Drage

@dragey74
Re-attempting another full year of photos. It is a challenge I set myself on Day Zero Project ( and something I have wanted to...
309% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Oli Lindenskov
Nice😊
March 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise