Previous
Photo 1356
A happy sheep
12th November 2024
12th Nov 24
2
1
Martyn Drage
@dragey74
Re-attempting another full year of photos. It is a challenge I set myself on Day Zero Project ( and something I have wanted to...
1356
photos
44
followers
100
following
371% complete
1349
1350
1351
1352
1353
1354
1355
1356
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
12th November 2024 3:08pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
white
,
animal
,
happy
,
sheep
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cute shot.
November 12th, 2024
Dave
ace
Not baaaaad! Wonderful shot.
November 12th, 2024
