Previous
Giant Grasshopper? by dragey74
Photo 1173

Giant Grasshopper?

I took this on a late night walk with doggo. In my head it was going to look like a vortex when I flipped and turned the photo in a collage. I can't stop seeing a giant Grasshopper though. 🦗
13th May 2024 13th May 24

Martyn Drage

@dragey74
Re-attempting another full year of photos. It is a challenge I set myself on Day Zero Project ( and something I have wanted to...
321% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise