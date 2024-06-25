Sign up
Previous
Photo 1216
Cherry Picker
Lots of Starlings in the cherry tree lately. None stay long enough to get a picture of.
A Blackbird is fine though
25th June 2024
25th Jun 24
0
0
Martyn Drage
@dragey74
Re-attempting another full year of photos. It is a challenge I set myself on Day Zero Project ( and something I have wanted to...
1216
photos
33
followers
84
following
333% complete
1209
1210
1211
1212
1213
1214
1215
1216
Photo Details
Views
2
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
25th June 2024 5:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
green
,
cherry
,
blackbird
,
picker
