Photo 1201
Clock 14 -- 20:47 (Going Loco)
A clock I only discovered recently. It's on the side of a pub called The Locomotive on the outskirts of town which looks closed down but apparently not according to Google. The clock is now where the pub sign used to be.
10th June 2024
10th Jun 24
0
0
Martyn Drage
@dragey74
Re-attempting another full year of photos. It is a challenge I set myself on Day Zero Project ( and something I have wanted to...
1202
photos
32
followers
83
following
329% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
10th June 2024 8:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pub
,
time
,
light
,
clock
,
14
