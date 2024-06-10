Previous
Clock 14 -- 20:47 (Going Loco) by dragey74
Photo 1201

A clock I only discovered recently. It's on the side of a pub called The Locomotive on the outskirts of town which looks closed down but apparently not according to Google. The clock is now where the pub sign used to be.
10th June 2024 10th Jun 24

Martyn Drage

@dragey74
Re-attempting another full year of photos. It is a challenge I set myself on Day Zero Project ( and something I have wanted to...
329% complete

